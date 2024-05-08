Lockhart ISD receives first board action necessary for annexation into ACC tax district

The Austin Community College board of trustees on Monday night certified an annexation petition from residents within the Lockhart school district to join the college's taxing district. In this file photo, students study at ACC's Highland campus.

The Austin Community College board of trustees on Monday night unanimously certified an annexation petition from residents within the Lockhart school district aimed at bringing that school district into the college's taxing district, opening the door to lower tuition costs and other resources.

Lockhart residents currently lack affordable and accessible higher education options, Nick Metzler, chair of the Greater Lockhart for ACC PAC, told the American-Statesman after the meeting. Becoming a part of ACC's taxing district would allow for more targeted workforce development in Lockhart.

Residents have previously tried initiating the annexation process, but this is the first time it has gotten ACC board approval, Metzler said, calling it a "monumental" move.

"This is an incredible step forward in gaining all of the benefits that ACC provides for residents within their district," Metzler said in a statement. "From upskilling, trades certifications, and general post-secondary education to bachelor's degree programs, ACC has grown to offer many opportunities that align with the needs of many greater Lockhart area residents."

ACC's board also approved a proposed service plan and set a public hearing date for June 25. After the public hearing, board members can order an annexation election, which would likely be set for November.

Annexation is determined by the Texas Education Code. If a vote is set and voters pass the measure, the Lockhart school district would officially join the ACC district. Property owners in the district would become subject to tax of $0.0986 per $100 assessed property valuation. The maximum possible rate under state law is $0.59 per $100.

In turn, residents would get in-district tuition — set for the 2024-25 school year at $85 per credit hour in tuition and fees, compared with $286 per credit hour for out-of-district students. Residents would also vote in ACC district elections and would be eligible to participate as early as January 2025 in the college's recently approved free tuition program.

ACC's proposed service plan has three phases, ending with a permanent facility in Lockhart.

In the first phase, ACC would also work with the Lockhart school district to offer career and technical workforce training on school property in the evenings and weekends. Residents would also have access to student support services, employee training, support programs, and degrees and certificates.

The next phase would involve ACC working with the local community to move into a new space, and the third phase would have ACC develop a permanent facility to address the workforce needs of the region.

"Lockhart, that area in general, is growing exponentially," Metzler said, speaking of the industry growth in the region. "Opportunities like this, access and affordability, is huge."

The Lockhart school district is currently in ACC's service area, but becoming part of the taxing district would allow it to become in-district.

Nicole Stephens, vice president of the PAC, said they have spent more than a year preparing for this.

"We have some great students in the community," Stephens said. "To move this far at this point is really exciting. It's just going to create some great opportunities for affordable higher education for these students."

The last school district to hold an annexation vote was Pflugerville in 2018.

Steve Lewis, president of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation, a city department that helps with business development, said in an emailed statement to the Statesman that the partnership could help Lockhart recruit major employers and support work needs.

“LEDC is open to partner with ACC and other institutions for workforce training initiatives to offer postsecondary vocational training at an ISD facility," Lewis said. "The mega site located in Caldwell County is poised to generate large employment requirements and workforce development programs will be in demand.”

