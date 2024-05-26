How to find if New York City beach water is safe

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The beaches in New York City are now open, but that doesn’t mean the waters are safe to swim in.

According to the New York City’s Health Department, three areas were under an advisory on Sunday. The waters at Douglaston Manor, White Cross Fishing Club and Whitestone Booster Civic Association all had advisories.

NYC to ease lifeguard requirements to keep beaches open

When the Health Department issues an advisory for water, it means that swimming is not recommended according to the department. An advisory can be issued for the following:

Water quality concerns

Presence of: Floatable debris Medical or infectious waste Toxic contaminants Petroleum products Other contamination

Sewage and wastewater discharge following heavy rainfall

To check the status of New York City beaches, you can call 311, text “BEACH” to 55676 or check the NYC Beach Water Quality map by clicking here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C.

