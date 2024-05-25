WSP Trooper injured in a hit and run in Kirkland

On May 23 around 10:15 p.m., a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was at a traffic stop when a car swerved and ran over the trooper’s foot.

The troopers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 405 near Northeast 70th. As they were returning to their patrol car, a vehicle switched from lane 2 to lane 1 and ran over the trooper’s foot.

The trooper tried to move away from the car but was not able to clear the front of his police car before being struck.

Detectives believe the vehicle was a Toyota RAV 4 that kept on driving southbound on I-405.

The trooper suffered from a sprained foot, bruising, and pulled muscles.

WSP detectives are looking for any witnesses that may have been in the area to email Detective Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.