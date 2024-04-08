At WPI, hundreds of students and professors enjoy 'celestial Super Bowl' of eclipse

At WPI, physics professor Rudra Kafle examines a homemade viewer in the hours before the solar eclipse on Monday. Hundreds of students were outside on campus in anticipation of the big event.

WORCESTER ― Hundreds of people poured into the quad at Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Monday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse, which began to be visible around 2:15 p.m. and will peak around 3:30.

Shortly after 2:30, nearly all of the eclipse-viewing glasses on hand had been taken.

Earlier in the day, a WPI spokesperson had compared the event to a "celestial Super Bowl."

Rudra Kafle, a professor of physics, had a handmade viewer made with a Staples paper box. Earlier, he had been swarmed by students as he handed out glasses.

"Eclipse viewing is very exciting, but we need to be careful," he said.

Music from Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album was playing for the masses.

"It's nice because as college students we don't get to spend much time outside because we have so much work," said freshman student Liza Levin.

Senior Keith Mesecher said before 3 o'clock that he was looking forward to seeing the sky continue to darken.

Besides the quad, hundreds more had turned out for a separate "Total Eclipse of the Heart (of Massachusetts)" event elsewhere on campus, for WPI community members only.

Elsewhere in Worcester, eclipse-viewing gatherings were being held at the EcoTarium and Worcester Common, among other locations. Hundreds were in the common before 3 p.m., and some telescopes were out.

One of the spectators at the Common, Riley Pettit, said "This event is really bringing the community together. This is is the most packed I've seen the Common in a while."

WPI freshman Jonathan Chang hopes to create a time-lapse photo array of the eclipse.

Douglas Lord, a director of library services at the Worcester Public Library, uses his hand to block to sun while monitoring a long line to get eclipse viewing glasses at Worcester Town Common.

