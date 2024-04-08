The total solar eclipse is today: Get the latest forecast and everything you need to know

The first total solar eclipse in the United States since 2017 is happening today, April 8, 2024 and it’s expected to be bigger and better than the one the one that happened seven years ago.

The 115-mile wide path of totality will stretch across 13 U.S. states, with approximately 31 million Americans living in the path of totality. Though, plenty more people are expected to travel to see the spectacle.

Massachusetts is just outside the path of totality, with a magnitude of about 93%. That means that Bay State residents won’t get the full effect, but it will get significantly darker as the vast majority of the sun is blocked by the moon.

Here’s what to know. We’ll be updating this blog throughout the day.

What time is the eclipse in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, the solar eclipse will start at about 2:15 p.m. and peak at about 3:30 p.m., give or take a couple of minutes depending on your exact location in the state. By 4:30 p.m., it will be over and the sun will be shining unobstructed once again.

To narrow it down to your ZIP code, use the embed below:

What is the forecast for the eclipse in Massachusetts? Will clouds block the eclipse?

The eclipse forecast has been a major talking point leading up to the event, as no one wants clouds to block their view.

Accuweather is currently predicting mostly sunny skies over Massachusetts during the eclipse, with just a few clouds. The National Weather Service is predicting that New England will have some of the best viewing.

See satellite imagery of the could cover at this link.

How much of the sun will be blocked by the solar eclipse in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, about 93% of the sun will be blocked by the solar eclipse at its peak.

For those willing to drive north, parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will all be in the path of totality. Here's when cities in the path of the eclipse will experience totality.

Burlington, Vermont: 3:26-3:29 p.m. EDT

Lancaster, New Hampshire: 3:27-3:30 p.m. EDT

Caribou, Maine: 3:32-3:34 p.m. EDT

Where can I get solar eclipse glasses?

It’s too late to order glasses, but according to the American Astronomical Society the following retailed are selling eclipse glass, and Warby Parker is even giving them away for free.

Alternatively, many public institutions such as libraries are giving away free glasses.

How do I know solar eclipse glasses are safe?

If you buy or are given eclipse glasses, be sure they are made by companies the American Astronomical Society has certified as safe.

NASA does not certify glasses, so be wary of any manufacturers claiming that to have the space agency's approval.

Eclipse glasses should all have the "ISO" (International Organization for Standardization) icon. The glasses also must have the ISO reference number 12312-2.

If you cannot find certified glasses, there are other ways to view the eclipse, including with a shadow box you can make yourself. Whatever you do, don't look at the sun without proper protection.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Total Solar Eclipse 2024 in Massachusetts: What time, forecast, more