World renowned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht dies at age 93

A world renowned forensic pathologist who served Allegheny County for two decades has died.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Courts confirmed Cyril Wecht died on Monday. He was 93.

During his time as the Allegheny County coroner, Wecht performed about 21,000 autopises and reviewed or been consulted on 42,000 additional postmortem exams, according to a biography on Duquesne University. Some of the high-profile cases he was involved in include O.J. Simpson, Kurt Cobain, the Menendez Brothers, Scott Peterson, Chandra Levy, Elvis Presley and Jeffrey Epstein. He likewise investigated the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

He detailed his career and personal life, including his professional pitfalls and public corruption trial, in a memoir titled “The Life and Deaths of Cyril Wecht: Memoirs of America’s Most Controversial Forensic Pathologist.”

Wecht held faculty positions at several Pittsburgh area schools, including the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and Carlow University.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead, 2 injured in Uniontown shooting ‘Good puppy’ abandoned, tied to pole with note outside animal shelter Longtime WPXI reporter Dee Thompson dies at age 84 VIDEO: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit Fayette County on Saturday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts