'Better than putting a pizza in the oven': this countertop pizza maker cooks pizza in a snap and it's on sale at Amazon

Now that the temperatures are rising, we're going to be spending more time outside and less time in the kitchen. Right about now, we're thinking about easy meals and nothing is easier to throw together than pizza. If you're a pizza enthusiast, you know that pizza can make a weeknight meal a party and if that's the kind of dinner you like, I've got news that might just change your life: Not only is the Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker on sale, but it can be at your door in time for dinner this week.

Why is it a good deal?

If you make pizza a lot, this handy little kitchen gadget will save you money on your energy bills — no need to turn on the oven! Other pizza makers like this can cost close to $200. Not only that, but the Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker doesn't go on sale very often. In fact, we don't expect the price to drop until July. If you want to check out some other options, check out our reviews of the best pizza ovens.

Why do I need this?

If you don't like having to wait for your oven to preheat to get your pizza cooking, this little guy can help you get dinner on the table pretty darn quick. Not only is the preheating time short, but the Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker can cook your pizza (frozen or fresh!) faster than a conventional oven. And it's not limited to cooking pizza. You can make cookies, frozen french fries, onion rings, cookies, cinnamon rolls, biscuits — the list goes on and on. It's also slim and compact so when you're done with dinner, you just tuck it away. If you have a small kitchen, its size makes it more convenient than a toaster oven.

Making pizza at home has never been so easy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 5,000 enthusiastic pizza lovers have given this device a five-star rating.

"Better than putting a pizza in the oven," shared a rave reviewer. "Because your pizza is in direct contact with a heated surface, and because you add a little oil to the surface before you bake the pizza in this cooker, your pizza comes out with a browned crust every time. Make a whole 12" pizza, or cut a larger pizza and bake what you need. Either way, it's perfect. And we've used it to create cinnamon rolls and other baked delights. It's a whiz to clean, and you don't heat up your kitchen and waste a bunch of electricity every time you make a pizza. My favorite small appliance (other than the toaster oven/air fryer) for sure."

"Love this machine!" gushed a happy shopper. "It is not just another kitchen gadget to take residency on the kitchen countertop. It has earned its place. It is used at least 3-4 times a week or more. Cooks our pizzas quickly and evenly. We also use it for omlettes, pancakes and quesadillas. It is easy to use and keep clean. So, we bought one for our 34-year-old autistic nephew, who uses it daily."

"I read a million reviews before I bought this thing and I’m so glad I finally just ordered it because it’s great," a five-star fan wrote. "This pizza maker is so awesome, I highly recommend it. We’re also truck drivers and have limited space so the fact that it’s not very big makes it easy to store away when it’s not in use."

"Cannot live without," raved another savvy shopper. "Infinite possibilities! Had I known how much my family and I would use this, I would have purchased it long, long ago. It is an easy cleanup and we still haven't put it away as we use it at least once daily. The only cons to this pizza maker is the fact it is extremely hot on the outside (they warn you over and over to protect your hands while using it), and I wish the lid had a soft close on it, as sometimes when handling the lid, it goes flying down due to someone not using a potholder."

