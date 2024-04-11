World’s largest steam locomotive heading for Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — The world’s largest operating steam locomotive is getting ready to hit the tracks once again and it will be making its way to an iconic Northern California railroad town.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, will be journeying across Wyoming, Utah, Idaho and Nevada before crossing into the Golden State for its final tour stop in Roseville.

“The Big Boy locomotive symbolizes the pivotal role railroads played in shaping our nation’s history, and the technological advances we have witnessed within our industry,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “We are thrilled to share this living piece of history with our employees and the public, and we love seeing the enthusiasm this locomotive generates wherever its whistle blows.”

About Big Boy No. 4041

4014 is one of seven surviving Big Boys of the original 25 that were built in the late 1930s to early 1940s.

Union Pacific took delivery of 4041 in December 1941 and it served the railroad until December 1961 after traveling over one-million miles.

After retirement 4041 found its way to Pomona, California where it was displayed at the RailGiants Museum until 2013.

Union Pacific reacquired the behemoth locomotive and brought it back to Cheyenne, Wyoming where it underwent a multi-year restoration for its return to service in May 2019 for the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

When will Big Boy be in Roseville?

After leaving Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 30, 4041 will steam ahead to Roseville for an arrival date of July 12.

Once in Roseville, 4041 will remain on public display until July 13 before heading east toward Ogden, Utah for its next major display days.

4041 is expected to arrive in Ogden on July 20 and remain there until July 21 before it returns home for Cheyenne.

When the Big Boy arrives it is important to remember to remain at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks.

For more information about Big Boy and his upcoming westward-bound tour click here.

