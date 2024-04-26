Working 4 You: Little Rock Animal Village refuses help from non-profit despite high euthanizing rates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Animal Village says ‘no’ to a national non-profit looking to lend a hand. Best Friends Animal Society says the shelter refused free help to cut down on the number of killings and ultimately increase adoptions.

On Tuesday, April 16, KARK 4 News covered the Little Rock City Board of Directors meeting. Our purpose wasn’t on the agenda.

One by one, voices volley back and forth like a tennis tournament.

“Best Friends will stop at nothing to take over the Little Rock Animal Village,” LRAV volunteer Joanne Colebank said.

Both sides entering a fight for what they say is right.

“Multiple life preservers have been thrown to the shelter leadership and have been refused as if they would rather drown,” Natalie Shelton with Best Friends Animal Society said.

To get the full story, we have to go back a few months to an email sent to the Little Rock City Board of Directors.

Vice-Mayor Webb, I want to thank you for your service to your city and your community. As a former elected official, I know the sacrifice it takes to hold elected office. I work for Best Friends Animal Society, a national non-profit that works to end the killing of healthy and treatable dogs and cats in shelters. We are currently working with many communities in Arkansas, and across the country, to provide support and resources. Currently, the Little Rock Animal Village is killing more dogs and cats than any other shelter in Arkansas, and we would like to help. We have made an initial offer of support, and it has not been accepted. As one of the elected officials that is responsible for government services and taxpayer dollars, I wanted to make you aware. I am attaching the initial offer of support and would welcome the opportunity to speak with you and answer any questions you may have at your convenience. Eric Swafford, Best Friends Animal Society.”

Dated January of 2024, Eric Swafford sent an offer for the Little Rock Animal Village for free training and support for staff to save more of its furry friends.

“Numbers are one thing that never lie,” Swafford, Director of Legislation and Campaign Strategy for Best Friends Animal Society, said.

Swafford says LRAV has some of the worst save rates in the state.

According to 2022 intake numbers, 43 percent of the shelter’s animals were euthanized.

“When we see numbers like that, we want to help. No more. No less,” Swafford said.

Swafford says his team was met with dead ends.

A response from Vice-Mayor Webb simply reads, “Thank you.”

A similar email was sent to City Board Director Joan Adcock. Below is her response:

“Thank you for your email and materials. I am not interested in making any changes to the Animal Village in any way, over population is a national problem and we are making some changes to really reduce the number of loose dogs in our city. Thank you.” Little Rock City Board Director Joan Adcock

“We have someone that’s serving on the board of directors that completely out of step with the voters, completely out of step with what most people think and thinks it’s ok that nearly half the dogs that enter there leave alive?” Swafford said.

A survey conducted by the non-profit shows that 14% of voters think the animal village is doing enough.

We asked for an interview with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. It was declined. Instead, the city’s spokesperson sent us this:

City leaders and representatives of Little Rock Animal Village have met with this organization multiple times, but it was clear the services proposed would not be in the best interests of the city, its residents, or the Animal Village at this time.” Aaron Sadler, Communications Director City of Little Rock

“Little Rock Animal Village could become a no-kill shelter tomorrow and to do that, all they have to do is shut the doors and stop intake, which is what best friends wants to do,” Colebank said.

Shelter volunteers say the decision boils down to a practice called “Manage Intake.” It’s a tool Best Friends has used in other local shelters which limits the number of animals coming in.

“They’re left on the streets to reproduce, they are left on the streets to get sick, they are left on the streets to get hit by cars,” Colebank said.

“It’s not saying ‘no we can’t take them’ [we ask] why are you bringing the animal in? Is it medical? Is it food that you need? Helping people out and giving them the resources to keep the pets in the home,” David Wesolowski, Grass Roots Advocacy Manager with Best Friends Animal Society, said.

Best Friends Animal Society has helped at least three different shelters in the area. As of now, Little Rock won’t be next.

“We’re going to be back; we’re going to keep pushing. All we want to do is save more animals in Little Rock. That’s all we want to do,” Wesolowski said.

