Woodmore Middle School principal’s contract not renewed at meeting packed with parents

WOODVILLE ― In a meeting at Woodmore Middle School gymnasium packed with emotional parents, students and residents, the Woodmore Local School District Board of Education voted May 16 to not renew the contract of Woodmore Middle School Principal Kevin Ball.

A public effort to retain Woodmore Middle School Principal Kevin Ball has been ongoing since late April, when rumors emerged that his contract might not be renewed by the school board.

Ball was placed on paid administrative leave May 6 at his request after the May 5 board meeting. An investigation took place in the interim concerning his employment.

The district has not responded to interview requests from the Port Clinton News Herald and The Fremont News-Messenger. Ball likewise has not responded to requests for interviews.

April: Safety a concern in possible student walk-out at Woodmore Local School District

More than 200 people attended the regular board meeting May 16.

Board reasons for the non-renewal were not publicly discussed at the meeting, despite requests from parents. The board met in executive session, after which Ball’s contract was formally not renewed without further discussion.

Prior to the board’s actions, several parents addressed the board. One of the parents was Theresa Nitkiewicz, a parent of a special needs child in the district.

Theresa Nitkiewicz, a Woodmore Local Schools parent, speaks to the school board in support of middle school principal Kevin Ball.

She said Ball helped resolve an issue of bullying and listed off clubs created and supported by Ball, most prominently Camp Wildcat for special needs students.

She also addressed potential effects she said the board decision may have on the teaching environment.

“He has earned the respect of children, teachers and the local community,” Nitkiewicz said. “Nobody should have to come to a school, every day knowing that there is a target over their head, wondering if their contract is not going to be renewed. I can assure you that many feel this way.”

As each parent spoke, they were supported with cheers and clapping with a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Mr. Ball had so much to do with the special education department. He filled in when needed. He went above and beyond, what anybody could ask for, when serving these children,” Nitkiewicz said after the meeting. “Mr. Ball sat them down and talked with them. We were very skeptical that it would solve the (bullying) issue, but these kids have so much respect for Mr. Ball, and it has not occurred since. It solved all of the issues and we trust that Mr. Ball handled it to the best of his ability, with the experience that he has.”

Aralyn Schwartz, a Woodmore fifth-grader, speaks to the school board in support of middle school Principal Kevin Ball.

After the end of the formal meeting, two students took the microphone, addressing the board members who had not yet left.

Sandy Widmer spoke to the board when her fifth-grade daughter, Abie, walked up at the end of the meeting. In tears, Abie spoke quietly with Board President Andy Miller.

“Mr. Ball has been very kind to Abie and has helped them through a lot of things. We’re very sad that his contract has not been renewed, and feel that it is the wrong decision for the district,” Widmer summarized for her daughter.

Sandy Widmer and her fifth-grade daughter, Abie, walked up at the end of the Woodmore School Board meeting. In tears, Abie spoke quietly with Board President Andy Miller.

Also speaking to the board was Aralyn Schwartz, also a Woodmore fifth-grader.

She listed off special education help that Ball has given to members of her family.

“I just told them that it is their decision to get rid of Mr. Ball, but they need to know that it is the wrong decision, because Mr. Ball has done so many things for me and my family,” Schwartz said. “He has done so many more things for me and for many other people.”

Student walk-out protests at the high school and middle school took place April 26. The peaceful protests were monitored by Woodville police.

rlapointe@gannett.com

419-332-2674

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Woodmore Middle School principal’s contract is not renewed