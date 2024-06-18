Justin Timberlake arrested on DWI charge in the Hamptons: Report

He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to multiple reports. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake was arrested Monday night in the Hamptons and is accused of driving while intoxicated, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The “SexyBack” singer is expected in court on Tuesday.

🚨 What just happened

The singer was in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on Monday night when the arrest occurred, the law enforcement official told the outlet.

Timberlake was dining at The American Hotel prior to his arrest, according to People magazine.

A Sag Harbor Police Department spokesperson told NBC News that Timberlake was in custody as of Tuesday morning. He's scheduled to be arraigned on at least one DWI charge on Tuesday morning. The police department is expected to release a formal statement on the matter later in the day. The Hamptons are on New York’s Long Island and serve as a summer playground for the rich and famous.

A spokesperson for Timberlake has not yet responded to Yahoo's request for comment.

🎤 Currently on tour

Timberlake is currently on the road with his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Over the weekend, he performed in Tampa and Miami. This weekend, he has two shows in Chicago, followed by two in New York City on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been in New York City shooting the Amazon series The Better Sister. On Monday night, she was shooting in Central Park. Biel posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake, with whom she shares two children, the day before.

This is a breaking news story…