Here’s who won city and school board races in Kansas City and Jackson County

Aside from Tuesday’s vote on the stadium tax, here are results of municipal and school board elections in Jackson County, including Kansas City:

Hickman Mills school board

Director (Vote for two)

Bonnaye Mims 29.6%

Ron Pearson 22.2%

Cynthia Corn-Wattree 10.7%

Ann Coleman 35.7%

Director (Unexpired term)

Carol Graves 37%

Alvin Brooks 62%

Grain Valley School District Question

“Shall the Board of Education of the Consolidated School District No. 4 of Jackson County, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds to: Further enhance safety and security at all District facilities and continued upgrades to HVAC equipment District wide; to complete the site development, construction, renovation, equipping, and furnishing of High School facilities to include renovations to the athletic facilities such as the baseball/softball field, weight room, athletic storage facility, parking lots, library and fine arts areas; to complete renovations at the Elementary and Middle Schools to include various facility improvements to school hallways, classrooms, and restrooms; to correct foundation issues at the Middle School; to construct, equip, and furnish a new warehouse and cold storage facility; to the extent funds are available, enhance District technology, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain at $1.3666 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

Yes 58.9%

No 41.1%

Center School District (Vote for two)

Mariah Roady 49.9%

Michael Sarver 28.6%

Da’Jion Lymore 20%

Lee’s Summit School Board (Vote for two)

Stacie Myers 23%

Reuben Mitchell 3.6%

Juanice Williams 12.5%

Rodrick King Sparks 16.8%

Bill Haley 22%

Dan Hale 21.4%

Independence City Council

District 2

Matt Medley 46.2%

Brice Stewart 52.4%

District 3

Nick Huff 36.7%

Heather Wiley 62%

District 4

Dan Hobart 45.9%

Jennie Vaught 52%

Blue Springs mayor

Chris Lievsay 52.4%

Galen Ericson 35.5%

Jerry Kaylor 10.4%

Grain Valley mayor

Michael Todd 58.9%

Dale Arnold 39.2%

Lee’s Summit City Council

District 2

Trish Carlyle 44.3%

Bob Gough 12.9%

Shari Frazier 41.9%

River Bend trustee (Vote for three)

Tracy Dockler 28%

Jessica Caswell 24%

Dan Weiss 36%

Michael Schneider 12%

Grain Valley School Board (Vote for two)

Jared English 34.3%

Eddie Saffel 19.7%

Aaron Scully 27%

Paul Trusler 17.4%

Independence School Board (Vote for three)

Eric Knipp 13.9%

Wendy Baird 19.2%

Carrie Dixon 16.1%

Zac Harmon-McLaughlin 13.1%

Jason Vollmecke 5.69%

Brandi Pruente 17.5%

Dennis Green 13.6%

Oak Grove (Vote for two)

James William Schlichting 24.9%

Tamara Dawn Kirk 22.7%

Jeremy Taylor 21.4%

Jamie Hackley 29.8%

Oak Grove Question

“Shall the Oak Grove R-VI School District of Jackson County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $23,500,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating, improving and equipping school facilities, including, but not limited to (1) acquiring, improving, furnishing and equipping improvements to athletic facilities at the High School, (2) constructing and improving parking at the High School and Primary School, (3) acquiring, constructing, improving and installing improvements to the Middle School and Elementary School, and (4) acquiring title to school facilities and/or prepaying all or a portion of existing lease obligations? If this proposition is approved, the debt service levy of the District is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.8670 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

Yes 45.6%

No 21.4%