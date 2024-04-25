Woman tries to flee wreck scene, hits Moore Co. deputy's car

Apr. 25—CARTHAGE — A Pinehurst woman involved in a minor traffic accident on U.S.15-501 earlier this week attempted to drive away before crashing into the vehicle of the Moore County deputy who was investigating the incident.

It happened Monday near Page Road where a construction project was underway, according to Moore County Sheriff's Office release.

That was where Sheila Renee Allred, 49, was involved in a minor traffic accident with another driver, the release said.

The deputy, who was assisting with traffic control in the work area, was trying to help the drivers when Allred drove away, traveling north on U.S. 15-501.

A vehicle chase began when Allred failed to stop and continued heading north for a few miles. Allred eventually made a U-turn and began traveling south toward Pinehurst, the release said.

During the pursuit, Allred's vehicle collided twice with the deputy's patrol vehicle before it stopped, according to the release.

Allred is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor charges of injury to personal property, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and speeding.

Allred also was served with an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation, the release said.

The Pinehurst Police Department was expected to file additional charges as well.