Woman threatened to 'kill everyone' at Princess Anne Elementary: Police

Deputies of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division arrested and criminally charged a Princess Anne woman Tuesday with making threats of mass violence to staff at the Princess Anne Elementary School.

Suspect made calls with profanities, threatened to 'kill everyone'

The threats were reportedly made throughout several telephone calls to school officials by the accused on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at about 9:20 a.m. At about 10 a.m., deputies responded after school officials reported the threats of violence.

Detectives interviewed two separate school officials who had answered incoming telephone calls from the female suspect, who has been identified as Michelle Lynn Bailey. The suspect was reportedly furious over a truancy letter that she had received from the school and allegedly began screaming and profanely cursing two separate school employees throughout two telephone calls.

Both employees ultimately terminated their telephone call with the suspect due to her unruly behavior. A staff member called the suspect back to explain the truancy issue, at which time the suspect, who was still angry and irritated, said that she would come to the school and kill everyone.

Detectives responded and located the suspect at her residence in Princess Anne. Bailey was interviewed regarding the incident and admitted to making the aforementioned threats. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Somerset County Sheriffs Office for processing, and then presented for her initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner. The commissioner ordered her to be held without bond in the Somerset County Detention Center

Any questions regarding this investigation should be directed to Detective J. Fontaine at the SomersetCounty Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is reported under case number SCSOP240533.

