Gov. Moore: Ship traveling at high speed in Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

With helicopter blades whirring overhead, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore addressed the media after a ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge near the Port of Baltimore in the early morning hours on Tuesday, causing the bridge's collapse.

The state’s Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said six individuals, all related to construction work that had been taking place on the bridge, were unaccounted for as of about 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Moore and the special agent in charge of the Baltimore Field Office of the FBI both indicated there were no ties to terrorism in the incident.

“There is no specific or credible information to suggest that there are ties to terrorism in this incident,” said William DelBagno, just named by the FBI director to lead the Baltimore field office yesterday, during the March 26 press conference in Dundalk, Maryland, near the scene of the crash.

Ship issued distress signal, allowing for the stop of traffic on bridge

The governor indicated that the ship traveling at a “very rapid speed” issued a “Mayday” distress signal before the crash that occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Officials were able to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not on the bridge, he said.

“These people are heroes,” Moore said.

During the press conference at about 10 a.m., a United States Coast Guard official said crews are “actively searching at this time.”

Moore said: “The investigation is currently going on.”

Four individuals wearing jackets with NTSB on the backs, indicating affiliation with the National Transportation Safety Board, were seen on site minutes before the scheduled 9:30 start of the press conference.

The leader of the Maryland National Guard was also on site Tuesday morning at the press conference.

