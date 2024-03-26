Woman shot by homeowner in Clark Co. after ‘deceptive communication’ dies from injuries

A woman is dead after a homeowner in his 80s shot her in Clark County on Monday.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of South Charleston Clifton Road.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the homeowner fired at least one shot that hit the woman.

The woman was flown to an area hospital. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday morning that she had died from her injuries.

The woman’s identity has not been released and is pending the notification of her next of kin.

Deputies previously confirmed to News Center 7 that the woman was a stranger to the homeowner and was not invited to the property.

“We believe there may have been some deceptive communications relayed to the homeowner by parties associated with the female,” Clark County Lt. Kristopher Shultz said.

Investigators believed that the woman had started a conversation with the elderly man. They also said that the homeowner was also sharing communications he received that may be connected to the woman and a potential scam.

It’s not clear if the woman tried to force her way into the home but deputies believe she began scuffling with the man.

“We have these kinds of things all the time with people. Most of them don’t involve someone showing up on a doorstep and instigating violence,” Shultz said on Monday.

The homeowner was also treated and taken to an area hospital. We’re working to learn the latest on his condition and if he’ll face any charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.