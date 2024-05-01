Woman Shoots Home Intruder Who Interrupted Taylor Swift Movie

Anissa Tinnin says she and her 4-year-old granddaughter were watching the Taylor Swift "Eras" tour film when a nightmare began. Out of nowhere, she says, an intruder appeared in the dining room of her Albuquerque home. Cops say the intruder was fleeing police after crashing a stolen vehicle. Tinnin grabbed her gun and shot the suspect when he re-entered her home. She is not facing any charges but the intruder survived and will be charged with burglary and auto theft.

