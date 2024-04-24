Woman profanely accosts Mayor Adams on Miami flight

NEW YORK — In a video circulating on social media, a young woman accosted Mayor Eric Adams on a flight to Miami on Sunday, accusing him of “supporting the genocide in Palestine” and “partying all the time.”

Adams flew to Miami for the 2024 Concordia Americas Summit, a gathering of public officials and businesspeople from North America and Latin America, the conference website said.

“Are you Eric Adams?” the unnamed woman asked Adams, who half-smiled while sitting in shirtsleeves with a member of his security detail in the seat next to him.

“Yeah, f–k you!” the woman shouted. “You support the genocide in Palestine. There are homeless people all over New York.”

Adams said nothing, but his expression visibly soured as the woman’s rhetoric escalated, according to the 35-second video.

The detective with the mayor then stood up, the shaky iPhone video shows, apparently to block the woman’s access to the mayor.

“But you’re always partying,” she continued. “You don’t actually care about the citizens of New York. Why are you going to Miami? You know there are people being arrested. There are homeless.

“People cannot afford food. You keep cutting the education budget so you can fund the police. That’s all you care about — funding the police. Everything is underfunded because of you.”

Amid the chatter in the aftermath of the screed, one passenger says, “Over the line.”

“You can never be woke enough!’ joked singer Sean Feucht on X.

“OMG Yess!!!!” wrote a fan of the tirade on X.

The outcome of the encounter was unclear Tuesday. The source of the video was not immediately known.

Adams returned to the city by Tuesday.

“Like the mayor always says, 8 million people, but 35 million opinions,” spokesman Fabien Levy said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate, however, that this individual’s opinion was riddled with vulgarities on a public flight and that’s why multiple passengers can be heard pushing back on her as she annoyingly held them up.”

The city has been roiled by days of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and other campuses.

Meanwhile, Adams’ popularity has taken a dive, according to a poll conducted this month.

Nearly three-quarters of New Yorkers disapprove of the job he’s doing, the Manhattan Institute survey found, while two-thirds said they’d vote for someone else in the next election.

