Woman killed while ‘trapped’ in machinery at South Carolina fabric plant, coroner says

A woman working at a textile plant in Upstate South Carolina was killed when she became entangled in the machinery, according to a coroner’s report.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Carolina Cotton Works in Gaffney, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release. Gaffney is near the North Carolina state line, about a 55-mile drive southwest from Charlotte

The victim was identified as Brianna Danielle Coyle, 30, of Blacksburg, he said.

“Witnesses reported Coyle became trapped at the machine where she was working,” Fowler said.

“She was found by co-workers and transported to Cherokee Medical Center for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries and died in the emergency department at 12:57 p.m.”

Fowler’s office is investigating, along with the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Carolina Cotton Works is in the dyeing and finishing business and known for creating medical gowns and mask fabrics, flame-retardant work wear, military apparel and auto interior fabric.

