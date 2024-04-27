Woman killed in 2-car crash in Rockville; Maryland Attorney General investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said it is conducting an independent investigation after a fatal crash followed an attempted traffic stop in Rockville Saturday morning.
Two Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were in the area of Rockville Pike near Flanders Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. when they saw a Dodge sedan speeding. Shortly after they turned on their emergency equipment, they came across a two-car crash between the sedan and another car.
Project Glow this weekend: What to know
Investigators believe the Dodge sedan collided with a Honda sedan, which was turning onto Rockville Pike.
The driver of the Honda – a woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Dodge was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The driver fled from the scene on foot. He was found by police a short time later.
The Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (401) 576-7070 or email them at IID@oag.state.md.us.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.