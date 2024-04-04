Woman formally charged in connection to deadly crash in Moraine

A woman has been formally in connection to a crash last July that killed a woman in Moraine.

Ashlyn Perkins, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of vehicular homicide Wednesday and issued a summons to appear in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to court documents.

A grand jury indicted her on a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide, court documents said.

News Center 7 originally July that a Hyundai was heading north on Dryden Road at the intersection of Main Street on July 1 at 1:02 a.m. and proceeded through the intersection.

A Toyota, driven by Tammy Richardson, 55. was heading west on Main Street through the intersection, according to a Moraine Police crash report.

The front end of the Hyundai collided with the driver’s side of the Toyota while in the intersection.

Upon reviewing camera footage from businesses in the area, police found that the Hyundai had a red light and failed to stop and yield the right of way to Richardson, who had a green light.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News Center 7 checked, and Perkins is not in custody.

She is ordered to appear in court on April 18, court records indicate.