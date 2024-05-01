Woman dies in jump from Highway 101 overpass, CHP says

Editor’s note: This story mentions suicide.

Several lanes of Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon after a woman fatally jumped from a nearby overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, at around 11:35 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported between the No. 1 and No. 2 northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Atascadero, slowing traffic.

By 11:40 a.m., northbound traffic was stopped near the Del Rio Road overpass, which was used to divert traffic around the area.

According to CHP spokesman Pat Seebart, a woman died jumping from the overpass onto the northbound lanes of the highway. The incident was believed to be a suicide, and was being investigated by the Atascadero Police Department, Seebart said.

By 12:45 p.m. all lanes had reopened, Seebart said. By 1:04 p.m., northbound Highway 101 traffic appeared to be flowing normally through the affected area.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.

To speak with a certified listener, call 988. You can also call the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607 for 24-7 assistance. To learn the warning signs of suicide, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org