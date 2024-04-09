UPDATE: Woman hit, killed by train in Tipp City identified

UPDATE @ 1:51 p.m.:

A woman is dead after being hit by a train in Tipp City Monday night.

Cynthia Steele, 47, was identified Tuesday afternoon as the woman hit and killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police and medics were called to the CSX railroad crossing Walnut Street around 10:17 p.m. on reports of a person hit by a train.

When they got to the scene, crews found Steele lying on the road “beside the stationary train on the west side of the tracks.”

Her husband was on the scene and told police that they had been arguing before the incident and that she had “too much” to drink.

“(The husband) said she tried to beat the train,” a Tipp City police report stated.

Police spoke to the train’s conductor who said he saw the woman on the ground as he approached the crossing at Walnut Street. He said she tried to stand up and cross over the tracks after the crossing arms were down.

“He observed her stand up and fall again near the tracks and observed her hit part of the first engine with her body,” the report stated.

Steele was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. She was pronounced dead when she got to the hospital.

News Center 7 has reached out to CSX about the crash. We’re awaiting a response.

The crash remains under investigation.