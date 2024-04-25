Woman has boyfriend kill her family member with brick then dump body, officials say

A man and woman in Oklahoma have pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a 68-year-old woman.

Karon “Dinkers” Conneywerdy Smith was found dead in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on May 17, according to an April 23 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

On May 19, police searched her home and found blood and signs of a “violent struggle,” according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities noticed that Smith’s vehicle was missing from her home. On May 21, police saw her vehicle being driven south of Dallas, Texas, and attempted to pull it over but the driver kept going, the complaint said.

Police chased the vehicle until it crashed into a lake, and two people, later identified as Tevin Terrell Semien, 29, and Nicole Leigh Logsdon, 24, got out the vehicle and tried to run but were ultimately caught, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to attorneys for Semien and Logsdon. Logsdon’s attorney did not wish to comment. Semien’s attorney did not immediately respond.

Temien later told police that Logsdon was his girlfriend and she was related to Smith, prosecutors said. He said Logsdon asked him to kill Smith because she was angry with her, the complaint said.

“Semien said that he was not sure (Logsdon) was serious in her request, but she continued to ask Semien to kill (Smith). Semien confessed that he eventually agreed,” prosecutors said.

Semien told police he used a brick to bludgeon Smith to death, then put her body in the trunk of her vehicle and dumped it in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, the complaint said.

Semien was initially charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one alternative count of second-degree murder and one count of illegally possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction. On April 24, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Logsdon was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She pleaded guilty on January 10 to accessory after the fact to murder and said she helped Semien try to get away with the crime, officials said.

Semien faces up to life in prison and Logsdon could face 15 years.

