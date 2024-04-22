Woman arrested after suspected DUI crash in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in police custody after a vehicle chase through the streets of Clovis and Fresno on Monday, which began when the woman arrived at her old place of work while under the influence, the Clovis Police Department says.

According to police, the woman turned up at around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart store where she used to work on Shaw Avenue and Peach Avenue and started a disturbance. Officers say she was described as being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The woman then got into a vehicle and ended up crashing into two police patrol vehicles – and a third parked car – before escaping the scene, officers say.

Officers say they then continued chasing the suspect until they arrived at First Avenue and Nees Avenue in Fresno and the vehicle came to a stop. The woman was taken into custody and received minor injuries from the multiple collisions, police add.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be booked at Fresno County Jail. Her identity was not officially released.

