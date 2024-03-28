Woman arrested after police say she shot at a vehicle with woman, child inside in Beltzhoover

A woman is facing charges after police say she shot a gun at another woman’s vehicle while a 4-year-old girl was in the back seat.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 300 block of Rochelle Street in Beltzhoover at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived they talked to a woman who said Alasa Jones, 28, had shot a gun at her while she was sitting in her vehicle at the 500 block of Boggston Avenue. Her 4-year-old daughter had been in the car at the time of the shooting but neither of them were injured.

The victim showed police cellphone video of the incident. Authorities say they recognized Jones from a previous call.

Jones was arrested without incident. She faces two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Solar eclipse 2024: Your guide to watching the total solar eclipse in Erie Washington County pizza shop closing after 6 years in business Man accused of arranging sexual meet-up with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl VIDEO: Truck driver hurt in 2023 McKnight Road crash reunites with paramedics who saved him DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts