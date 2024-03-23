Woman admits she stole $136K from NC cancer organization she led for years, feds say

The former head of a North Carolina nonprofit that helps cancer patients pleaded guilty Friday to stealing at least $136,000 from the organization, U.S. Attorney Dena King said.

Stephanie Roberts, a 54-year-old Gastonia resident, admitted embezzling the money from 2016 to 2022 while she was executive director of the nonprofit, court records show.

Roberts worked at Gastonia-based Cancer Services of Gaston County, according to public records reviewed by The Charlotte Observer.

The organization provides support and resources for cancer patients.

Roberts also admitted in court Friday that she failed to pay more than $200,000 withheld from employee paychecks for federal income, Medicare and Social Security taxes, according to a news release by King’s office.

Also, on her income tax returns, Roberts falsely stated the amount of tax withheld from her wages, and claimed the false amount was paid to the IRS, King said.

Roberts pleaded guilty to theft in connection with health care, which carries up to 10 years in prison; failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes, which carries up to a five-year sentence; and making and subscribing a false tax return, which carries a maximum three years in prison.

Her sentencing hearing hasn’t been set, prosecutors said.

In announcing the plea, King thanked IRS Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Gastonia Police Department for investigating the case.

Roberts and officials with the nonprofit couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.