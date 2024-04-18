Woman accused of killing ex-partner in Mead amid ongoing custody battle; Khaleel earlier acquitted of killing 5-year-old

Apr. 17—A 37-year-old woman once acquitted of killing her 5-year-old nephew is in custody after police say she killed her ex-partner amid their ongoing custody battle.

Detectives have probable cause to charge Cynthia Khaleel with first-degree murder, burglary and assault in violation of domestic violence and no contact orders, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 15113 Wilson Court in Mead just before 2 a.m. Saturday after Justin Daniel, the homeowner, called 911 to report Khaleel had come to the house in violation of their no contact order.

Daniel's teenaged daughter was home at the time, deputies said.

The pair were involved in a lengthy custody battle over their young daughter.

Daniel, 40, petitioned the court for a parenting plan in February 2023 when the couple's daughter was 2.

In November 2023, Daniel petitioned the court for an anti-harassment order against Khaleel, saying she had kept their daughter from him for two months after he filed a parenting plan.

Daniel alleged Khaleel used air tags to track him and took photos of his home, among other issues.

Daniel also alleged that Khaleel was verbally abusive to his teenaged daughter.

That protection order was granted in December, and Khaleel was ordered to surrender her weapons as a result.

On March 21, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Breean Beggs found Daniel's account of events to be credible and awarded primary custody to him.

Effective April 18, Khaleel would have the couple's daughter from Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Beggs left the civil protection order in place, preventing Khaleel from contacting Daniel about anything other than their child, but said Khaleel did not have to surrender her weapons, according to court records.

When deputies arrived at the Mead home Saturday, they reportedly found Daniel with an excessive number of stab wounds and several gunshot wounds, those injuries caused Daniel's death the Spokane County Medical Examiner said.

The teenager was not injured and fled when the incident began, deputies said.

Just before 3 a.m., a local hospital told deputies Khaleel had been admitted with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Khaleel was not listed as a patient at any local hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, but deputies said she is receiving treatment at an undisclosed location while in custody.

This is not Khaleel's first involvement with the criminal justice system.

Khaleel was charged with second-degree murder in 2015 after her adoptive 5-year-old nephew, Gary Blanton III, died from a fractured skull.

She got custody of her nephew after her brother, Gary Blanton Jr. was slain in 2012 by a killer stalking registered sex offenders in Clallam County.

Khaleel told investigators she heard a thump at about 5 a.m. the day Gary suffered in injury. She check on the boy, who she said told her he fell while climbing on his younger brother's crib.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner at the time said the "complex" fracture of the boy's skull could not be explained by a short fall.

Khaleel testified at trial and denied causing the injuries. A jury acquitted her in 2018.

Since then, Khaleel had a child with Daniel, leading to the custody battle.

Daniel's adult daughter declined to comment on his death out of respect for the ongoing investigation. A GoFundMe was posted online Wednesday to raise money for Daniel's surviving daughters.