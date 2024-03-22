Wisconsin weather updates: Milwaukee forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow

Much of Wisconsin is expected to wake up to snow Friday morning as a storm moves into the state overnight.

Here's what you should know about the forecast, snow totals and more.

We'll be updating this, so follow along and refresh your browser for the latest on the winter weather.

The National Weather Service's expected snowfall for Thursday night into Friday morning's snowstorm.

How much snow is forecast for the Milwaukee area and other parts of Wisconsin?

On Thursday, the National Weather Service projected four to eight inches of snow for the Milwaukee area Friday.

It’s likely to be a heavy, wet snow that falls during the Friday morning commute along the Interstate 94 corridor and south of it, potentially causing issues with visibility and traction.

Thursday's forecasts bumped up the expected snow in Milwaukee, from what was previously projected to be two to five inches of snow.

Around southeastern Wisconsin, snow totals are expected to between three to eight inches. Most of the state is expected to get at least two inches, except for the northernmost areas.

Temperatures are projected for the low 30s and winds should maintain around 10 mph.

“Fortunately, the winds from the storm will not play a huge role in its impacts,” Ben Sheppard, a local National Weather Service meteorologist, said Thursday.

Take a look at Wisconsin's weather radar

When will it start snowing?

Snow is expected to start about 1 a.m. Friday and fall until about 4 p.m. in the Milwaukee area, with the storm’s peak intensity around 10 a.m., according to the NWS.

Are there any severe weather warnings issued?

The Milwaukee area is under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. In most other areas of Wisconsin, the advisory starts at 1 a.m. but ends in the late morning or early afternoon.

Wisconsin weather warnings map

Where can I find the latest Wisconsin winter weather road conditions?

Check out the the 511 WI website for the latest traffic updates and any road closures across Wisconsin. Stay up to date via its X/Twitter account.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wisconsin live snow updates: Milwaukee forecast, radar, totals