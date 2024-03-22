How much did it snow in Milwaukee and Wisconsin today?

Most of Wisconsin woke up to a surprising sight Friday morning ― snow.

While March snow isn't out of the ordinary in the state most years, this winter has been exceptionally snowless. In fact, between December 2023 and February 2024, Milwaukee received just 19.5 inches of snow, almost 18 inches less than the normal winter total of 37.1 inches.

Local meteorologist Sam Kuffel noted in a post to X this morning that it had snowed more by 9:30 a.m. today in Milwaukee (6.3 inches) than it had from Jan. 15 to March 21. It snowed just 3.9 inches over those 66 days.

In Milwaukee, it snowed a total of 8 inches on Friday, according to local National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner. Milwaukee, Waukesha and Jefferson counties received the heaviest snowfall in the state during this storm, he continued.

Major snowfall is now finished in the Milwaukee area, but light flurries or an "additional dusting" are possible this evening.

How much did it snow in Milwaukee, Waukesha, and other Wisconsin counties?

Here's how much it snowed throughout the state Friday, according to NWS data:

Delafield: 8 inches

Milwaukee: 8 inches

St. Francis: 8 inches

Sullivan: 7.8 inches

Big Bend: 7 inches

Kenosha: 7 inches

Wauwatosa: 6.8 inches

Fort Atkinson: 6.5 inches

Shawano: 6.5 inches

Wind Lake: 6.4 inches

Howard: 6.1 inches

Oconomowoc: 5.7 inches

Chili: 5 inches

Marshall: 5 inches

Monticello: 4.5 inches

Eau Claire: 4.3 inches

Madison: 4.2 inches

Plymouth: 3.5 inches

Sheboygan: 3 inches

Superior: 2.2 inches

Janesville: 2 inches

Ripon: 2 inches

Find complete and up-to-date snow totals here on the NWS website.

A deer walks through freshly fallen snow Friday, March 22, 2024 in Mequon, Wisconsin. The National Weather Service is now projecting three to six inches of snow to fall in the Milwaukee area.

Will it snow again in Milwaukee this week?

A storm system is expected to come through Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday morning, Wagner said. This could "be very impactful for this late in the season" in the northwestern and west-central portions of the state, including near Duluth, he said.

The Milwaukee area should be warm enough to experience mostly just rain over the weekend, though snow or a rain-snow mix is still possible on Sunday. Milwaukee's Sunday forecast indicates a high of 40 degrees and a low of 37.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How much did it snow in Milwaukee, Wisconsin?