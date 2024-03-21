Milwaukee's snowfall forecast grows; 4 to 8 inches expected, starting overnight

Milwaukee is forecasted to receive among the highest snowfall totals in a snowstorm coming late Thursday night and Friday morning, with National Weather Service projections between four to eight inches.

It’s likely to be a heavy, wet snow that falls during the Friday morning commute along the Interstate 94 corridor and south of it, potentially causing issues with visibility and traction. The snowfall is projected to begin 1 a.m. Friday and fall through about 4 p.m., with the storm’s peak intensity around 10 a.m., according to the NWS.

The latest forecasts bump up the expected snow in Milwaukee, from what was previously projected to be two to five inches of snow, and changed the location of the main area affected.

“The models that are monitoring the track of the storm have kind of shifted the stronger dynamics further to the south,” said Ben Sheppard, a local National Weather Service meteorologist. “Essentially, you just take the system and move it to the south, thus the snow associated with it has moved.”

Here's our latest forecast for the accumulating snowfall expected Tonight through Friday afternoon! The greatest impacts will be limited visibility and snow accumulations during the Friday AM commute. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/1Na1EyNctC — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 21, 2024

Around the southeastern half of the state, snow totals are expected to between three to eight inches. The NWS is projecting three to seven inches in Madison, two to six inches in Kenosha and three to six inches in Sheboygan.

In Milwaukee, despite the snowfall, it should be a relatively fair day by other metrics. Temperatures are projected for the low 30s and winds should maintain around 10 mph.

“Fortunately, the winds from the storm will not play a huge role in its impacts,” Sheppard said.

More snow is likely to come Sunday, but that will likely transition to rain overnight. The rain is forecasted to last through Monday and into Tuesday, Sheppard said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather forecast calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow Friday