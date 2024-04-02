Winter storm latest: Heavier snow moving to Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Winnebago counties; wet snow for Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Several eastern counties will be bracing for more snow as winter weather is expected to roll through part of the state Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning early April 2 for various areas in northeastern Wisconsin, including Manitowoc and Winnebago. This includes Manitowoc, Two Rivers, Oshkosh, Neenah and Menasha.

The forecast for 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday estimates heavy snow of nearly 5 inches near Manitowoc and about 8 inches closer to Oshkosh. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph, leading to blowing snow through Wednesday.

The forecast for Tuesday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 3 shows less snow accumulation in Wisconsin's lakeshore counties.

This is an updated forecast from yesterday, when the NWS predicted some lakeshore communities would receive more snow accumulation. Exact snowfalls amounts were uncertain, as the storm shifted west.

Commuters should consider delaying travel, as the weather will impact Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning conditions. The NWS recommends those who must drive do so with caution and consider preparing a winter storm kit, equipped with tire chains, booster cables, blankets, extra clothing, a flashlight, shovel, water and first aid kit, in case they become stranded.

Strong winds and heavy snow could down power lines and cause periodic power outages.

Sheboygan yarn shop: Mother-daughter duo to open new yarn shop soon in downtown Sheboygan

Fond du Lac County under winter storm warning through Wednesday morning

Fond du Lac County is under a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, with 4-8 inches and wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph expected for the region.

This afternoon and evening, commuters should plan for slushy roads and low visibility. The NWS recommends stocking vehicles with an extra flashlight, food and water. Fallen tree limbs and power outages are possible as a result of heavy, wet snow and strong winds.

Community stories: Sheboygan North student shares community stories with traveling installation

Up to 4 inches of wet snow expected for some of Sheboygan County

The southeastern part of Wisconsin could see less snow.

Sheboygan County, including Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove and Oostburg, is under a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The region could see 2-4 inches of wet snow, with more accumulating in the western part of the county. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Commuters should use caution while driving as a result of expected slushy road conditions and low visibility Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Call 511 to receive the latest update on road conditions in your area.

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Snow storm in forecast in Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh