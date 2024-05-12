Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Hornell Wegmans. See prize total, lucky numbers

Saturday was a night to remember for one lucky Hornell shopper.

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 11 Take 5 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Hornell Wegmans store on state Route 36.

The prize-winning ticket is worth $36,566.50, the New York Lottery announced Sunday.

The lucky numbers were 4, 17, 29, 30 and 38. The prize can be claimed up to a year from Saturday's drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with winning numbers picked twice each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

