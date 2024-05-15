The winners of the 2024 West Virginia primary election

Road sign that reads "ELECTION 2024" with white stars on the blue top, and red and white stripes on the bottom.

Here’s a roundup of who won their party’s nomination during West Virginia’s primary election on Tuesday night. All results are unofficial until the election is certified after canvassing on May 20. Related stories will be linked as they are published.

Federal races

U.S. President

Democrat — Joe Biden

Republican — Donald Trump

Mountain — Jill Stein

U.S. Senate

Democrat —

Republican — Jim Justice

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District

Democrat —

Republican — Carol Miller

U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District

Democrat — Steve Wendelin

Republican — Riley Moore

West Virginia races

Governor

Democrat — Steve Williams

Republican —

Mountain Party — Chase G. Linko-Looper

Secretary of State

Democrat — Thornton Cooper

Republican — Kris Warner

State Auditor

Democrat — Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor

Republican —

State Treasurer

Democrat — no candidate

Republican — Larry Pack

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat — Deborah Stiles

Republican — Kent LeonHardt

Attorney General

Democrat —

Republican — J.B. McCuskey

Non-partisan races

Supreme Court Justice — Division 1

— Haley Bunn

Supreme Court Justice — Division 2

— Charles S Trump IV

Intermediate Court of Appeals

—

Visit the Secretary of State’s website for a full list of winners in the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Mountain and Nonpartisan contests.

This is a developing story. Please keep checking back for updates.

