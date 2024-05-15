The winners of the 2024 West Virginia primary election
Here’s a roundup of who won their party’s nomination during West Virginia’s primary election on Tuesday night. All results are unofficial until the election is certified after canvassing on May 20. Related stories will be linked as they are published.
Federal races
U.S. President
Democrat — Joe Biden
Republican — Donald Trump
Mountain — Jill Stein
U.S. Senate
Democrat —
Republican — Jim Justice
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District
Democrat —
Republican — Carol Miller
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd Congressional District
Democrat — Steve Wendelin
Republican — Riley Moore
West Virginia races
Governor
Democrat — Steve Williams
Republican —
Mountain Party — Chase G. Linko-Looper
Secretary of State
Democrat — Thornton Cooper
Republican — Kris Warner
State Auditor
Democrat — Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor
Republican —
State Treasurer
Democrat — no candidate
Republican — Larry Pack
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrat — Deborah Stiles
Republican — Kent LeonHardt
Attorney General
Democrat —
Republican — J.B. McCuskey
Non-partisan races
Supreme Court Justice — Division 1
— Haley Bunn
Supreme Court Justice — Division 2
— Charles S Trump IV
Intermediate Court of Appeals
—
Visit the Secretary of State’s website for a full list of winners in the Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Mountain and Nonpartisan contests.
This is a developing story. Please keep checking back for updates.
