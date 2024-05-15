Rep. Miller defeats Evans to become Republican nominee for U.S. House seat

Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) looks up while a light reflects on her black framed glasses.

Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) speaks during a House Select Committee on Climate Crisis hearing on June 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Nathan Howard | Getty Images)

Derrick Evans will not be in the Capitol.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. has won her race to defend her congressional seat in the November general election.

Miller defeated convicted felon Evans to become the Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent West Virginia in Congress, and I am grateful to have won the Republican primary in West Virginia’s First Congressional District tonight,” Miller said in a statement. “Over the past few years, I have ensured that the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be completed, worked on legislation that will lower taxes for West Virginians, and held the Biden Administration accountable. While the Republican House Majority has accomplished great work, we still have more to deliver for the American people. I’m thankful to represent my wild and wonderful state in Washington, and I will continue to work to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,”

Miller, who calls herself Pro-Trump on her website and opposed certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, was first elected to Congress in 2018 and previously served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2006 to 2018. Her son, Chris Miller, ran as a Republican candidate for West Virginia governor, but lost the nomination to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Evans was elected to West Virginia’s House of Delegates in 2020, but only served 37 days before resigning to focus on his “personal situation,” which was facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, and was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2022.

During his sentencing, Evans told the judge, “I will forever bear the reminder that I made a crucial mistake. I’ve let down myself, I’ve let down my community and most importantly I’ve let down my family.”

However, his remorse for his actions waned as he began campaigning for Congress as a “previously held captive” “political prisoner.”

Chris Bob Reed, of Charleston, won the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives 1st Congressional District. He defeated Jim Umberger, a Vietnam combat veteran who served in the Army and works in mental health services.

In the 2nd Congressional District, West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore won the Republican nomination.

“America first means putting AMERICANS FIRST!,” Moore posted on X. “I’m grateful for the trust West Virginians have placed in me, I won’t let you down. #WV02”

Moore is the nephew of Rep. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and grandson of Arch Moore, the former governor of West Virginia who was convicted for corruption after pleading guilty to five felonies, including obstruction of justice, mail fraud, tax fraud and extortion.

Moore defeated Dennis “Nate” Cain, Joseph (Joe) Earley, Alexander Gaaserud and Chris “Mookie” Walke.”

Steve Wendelin won an uncontested race to become the Democratic nominee. Wendelin, of Wardensville, is a Navy veteran.

