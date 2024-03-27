Windsor police officer suspected of domestic violence in Cañon City arrested Tuesday

A Windsor police officer has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Cañon City.

The suspected criminal misconduct occurred in late 2023 while the officer was off duty, the department said in a news release Tuesday. The department learned of these allegations Feb. 20 and notified Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Cañon City Police Department, the jurisdictions where the officer is suspected of committing these crimes, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, the Cañon City Police Department issued a warrant for the man, 44-year-old Vladimir Zhizhin, who has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony; stalking, a Class 5 felony; and harassment, a Class 3 misdemeanor.

These charges have been filed as alleged acts of domestic violence, according to the news release. No additional information about the charges or the circumstances surrounding these allegations have been released.

When the department initially learned of these allegations, it had reason to believe these actions may have taken place in both Cañon City and Larimer County so both jurisdictions were notified, town of Windsor Communications Manager McKenzie Paine told the Coloradoan. As of Wednesday afternoon, Zhizhin only faces charges in Cañon City, according to online court records.

Zhizhin was placed on administrative leave in February, and an internal investigation is ongoing. He was hired as a patrol officer for the Windsor Police Department on April 24, 2023.

Zhizhin is scheduled to appear in court in Fremont County on Wednesday afternoon.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Help for someone in crisis

If a situation is an emergency, call 911. Below are additional resources for those experiencing domestic violence and other crises.

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

Colorado Crisis Support can be reached at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.

Those concerned about a person's history of dangerous behavior or threats of violence and their access to firearms can file for an extreme risk protection order — also referred to as a red flag petition — which is a civil process through the court system that would temporarily remove any firearms from the person's possession.

Family or household members, law enforcement, health care professionals, licensed mental health clinicians, educators and district attorneys can petition for an ERPO. For more information, including how to file for an ERPO, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-gun-violence-prevention-resource-bank/prevention-approaches/extreme-risk-protection-orders.

Larimer County mental health resources:

SummitStone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County: allianceforsuicideprevention.org/

If you're looking for other community mental health or substance abuse counseling and support, call Connections provided by the Health District of Northern Colorado at 970-221-5551.

