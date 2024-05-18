Wilson County man found guilty of 'reckless' shooting death of Green Hill High graduate

A Wilson County jury convicted a 22-year-old of recklessly killing a Mt Juliet teenager and Green Hill High School graduate, according to the 15th Judicial District Attorney General.

Caleb Mershon was found guilty by a Wilson County jury of multiple charges in the September 2022 shooting death of Austin Gordon, 19, District Attorney General Jason Lawson said. Prosecutors described the shooting as reckless and unintentional.

Mershon and Gordon were friends celebrating Gordon's 19th birthday, according to testimony.

Gordon was found dead with a gunshot on Glen Oaks Drive, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the shooting, the victim was identified as Austin Scott-Lee Gordon, a 2022 Green Hill High graduate.

Prosecutors alleged that Mershon was intoxicated and was reckless with a handgun, which included pointing the firearm at multiple other teens during the evening before the shooting, according to a news release by Lawson. Mershon attempted to help Gordon without success after the shooting, according to prosecutors.

The jury found Mershon guilty of reckless homicide, reckless aggravated assault resulting in death, three counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and underage consumption of alcohol.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

