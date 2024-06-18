Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons: report

He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a report. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

ABC News broke the story on June 18. The “SexyBack” singer, 43, is expected in court the same day.

The singer was in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on Monday night when the drunken driving arrest occurred, a law enforcement official source told the outlet.

He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, but the timing is unclear.

The Hamptons, in New York’s Long Island, are a summer playground for the rich and famous.

Timberlake is currently on the road with his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” Over the weekend, he performed in Tampa, Fla. and Miami. This weekend, he has two shows in Chicago, followed by two in NYC on June 25 and 26.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been in NYC shooting the Amazon series, The Better Sister. On Monday night, she was shooting in Central Park. Biel posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake, with whom she shares two children, the day before.

