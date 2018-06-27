Who will pick up Kennedy's bipartisan legacy on the court? No one.

WASHINGTON — Josh Blackman, the libertarian legal scholar, was at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday morning to watch the final day of the 2017-2018 session, when, around 8 in the morning, Mary Davis Kennedy, wife of Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, walked into the chamber with what looked to Blackman like several of her children and grandchildren.

“Oh f***,” someone near Blackman uttered. The long-rumored retirement of Kennedy, who has been the deciding vote on the divided court, seemed finally at hand. After the court finished its business, Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. announced that there would indeed be three retirements — of Supreme Court employees, not justices.

“False alarm,” Blackman tweeted.

But the alarm was not false. In a letter to “My dear Mr. President,” Kennedy gave “a respectful and formal notification” of his retirement, effective July 31 — and thereby offered President Trump the opportunity to name a second justice to the high court after just a year and a half in office. The announcement set off furious speculation about who that pick would be, as well as a bipartisan appreciations for Kennedy, who in his 30 years on the court sometimes sided with the court’s liberals and at other times with its conservative bloc, refusing to adhere to a dogmatic legal philosophy.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is sworn in in 1988 by then Chief Justice Rehnquist, as wife, Mary, and President Ronald Reagan, right, looks on. (Photo: Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images) More

“Justice Kennedy was the justice most likely to look at each case with fresh eye,” says Orin Kerr, a professor of law at the USC Gould School of Law in Los Angeles. “It’s the end of an era,” a stunned Kerr said, when he learned of Kennedy’s retirement from Yahoo News. Kerr, who clerked for Kennedy in 2003 and 2004, added that Kennedy was “a terrific boss. Very generous, kind and patient. A great person to work for.”

Kennedy, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan, was a genuine maverick, uniquely capable of infuriating both Democrats and Republicans who wanted to use the courts to advance their agendas. He handed conservatives a major victory in 2010 with his vote on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which effectively opened political campaigns to largely unrestricted involvement by unions and corporations.

But in 2015, Kennedy was “hailed as a gay rights icon,” as Politico put it, for his vote in Obergefell v. Hodges. Writing with compassion, context and depth, Kennedy argued that same-sex couples deserved to join in the legal bond of marriage. “The nature of marriage is that, through its enduring bond, two persons together can find other freedoms, such as expression, intimacy, and spirituality,” he wrote. “This is true for all persons, whatever their sexual orientation.”

“Justice Kennedy is a famously complicated person with a strong libertarian streak in his views,” says Andrew M. Grossman, a constitutional expert at the Washington, D.C., firm of BakerHostetler, who has submitted a number of briefs to the Supreme Court. Grossman told Yahoo News that Kennedy “lived and breathed the Constitution.” But unlike the strict originalists on the bench — notably, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, who was Trump’s first nominee — Kennedy ruled “in the common law tradition,” studying the way laws not only originated, but how they evolved.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, with Justice Neil Gorsuch. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

“The broadest part of Justice Kennedy’s legacy stands to live on,” said Grossman, a former fellow at the Heritage Foundation. The nation’s most prominent conservative think tank, Heritage has played an influential role in guiding Trump’s judicial appointments. For its part, Heritage chided Kennedy for his “breathtaking inconsistency” in a statement issued by the foundation’s vice president, John Malcolm.