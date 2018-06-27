Democrats have a risky long shot at blocking Trump's next Supreme Court pick

When centrist Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced Wednesday that he would be retiring at the end of July, bestowing upon Donald Trump the opportunity to appoint his successor and shift the court decisively to the right, reaction among liberals was apocalyptic — to put it mildly.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” tweeted one.

“Just screaming ‘F***’ as loud as i can into the void,” added another.

Talk on social media quickly turned to all the laws that would likely be overturned — Roe v. Wade, affirmative action, LGBTQ protections, restrictions on capital punishment, and so on — if and when Trump tips the balance of a court that has long been evenly divided among conservatives and liberals, with Kennedy often serving as the deciding vote, and installs a solid 5-4 conservative majority instead.

Then Democrats started to wonder. Under Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republicans infamously refused to even consider Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s final nominee, to fill the seat vacated by the unexpected death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia 269 days before the 2016 election. Kennedy has announced his retirement 132 days before the 2018 election.

Could Dems therefore take a page from the GOP playbook and block whomever Trump appoints, claiming, as McConnell did at the time, that “the American people” deserve to have “a voice in this vacancy” when they cast their ballots in November?

Technically, the answer is yes. But because of a momentous GOP rule change, the process would be much more difficult than it was as recently as 2016 — so difficult, in fact, that Democrats may conclude it isn’t worth the political cost.

In 1917, the Senate replaced its long-standing tradition of “talking filibusters” with a two-thirds supermajority requirement: as long as 67 senators supported a particular measure or nomination, they could cut off debate and proceed to a vote — meaning that 34 senators could block it. In 1975, the Senate lowered its supermajority threshold to 60; now 41 senators were required for a filibuster.

That rule still stands for most legislation, but in 2013, Democrats — who were frustrated by Republican efforts to stonewall Obama’s nominees to executive branch positions and lower court judgeships — eliminated the need for 60 votes on such nominations, saying that a simple, 51-vote majority would suffice. Significantly, they left the 60-vote requirement in place for Supreme Court nominations.

Then, in 2014, the GOP won control of the Senate; in 2016, they won the White House. Ten days after taking office, President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill Scalia’s still vacant seat, and when Democrats tried to filibuster in April 2017, McConnell invoked the so-called nuclear option, abolishing the 60-vote requirement for Supreme Court nominations as well. Gorsuch was confirmed three days later, 54-45.

Currently, Democrats control 49 Senate seats — two short of the simple majority they would need to filibuster a Trump nominee. So how could they “technically” block the president’s pick? And even with all the outrage on the left, why are they still unlikely to do it?

Earlier this month, University of Miami political scientist Gregory Koger, a specialist in filibustering and legislative obstructionism, explained on Vox.com that, according to Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution, “a majority … shall constitute a quorum to do business” in the Senate — meaning that Democrats can basically shut the place down by refusing to vote on anything.