Wildfire contained in Palm City; no injuries

PALM CITY — Local and state officials on Monday worked to contain a 7-acre wildfire west of Florida’s Turnpike, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 6800 block of Southwest Citrus Boulevard on the east side of the roadway, according to Cory Pippin, fire rescue spokesperson.

The fire was 100 percent contained by Monday.

Pippin said the cause of the fire, which did not threaten any structures, was unclear.

The Florida Forest Service and Martin fire rescue were involved in handling the fire, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire was close to Interstate 95, but it didn’t appear to create issues with smoke impacting the visibility of drivers, Martin fire rescue stated.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Wildfire off SW Citrus Boulevard contained at 7 acres; no injuries