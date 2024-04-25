MCSO: driver arrested after exceeding 100 mph, driving wrong way on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY − A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph before a helicopter followed his vehicle into St. Lucie County and then back into Martin County where he drove on the wrong side of the road, records show.

Cody A. Nance, who has listed addresses in Port St. Lucie and in Conway, Arkansas, was jailed on charges including aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, reckless driving with damage to person or property, failure to register motor vehicle, petty theft, unknowingly driving while license suspended and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, after the incidents that ended as a Martin deputy used a special tire deflation device in efforts to stop Nance’s vehicle, records show.

The trip from Martin County to St. Lucie County and back began about 12:13 a.m. Wednesday as a deputy tried to stop Nance’s silver Ford, which pulled into a Wawa parking lot on Northwest Federal Highway in Jensen Beach just south of Northwest Goldenrod Road, after determining the license plate was stolen out of Port St. Lucie.

As the vehicle started to exit the parking lot, the deputy tried to pull it over. Instead of stopping, it reportedly headed north, reaching speeds greater than 100 mph. The deputy stopped pursuing, though a helicopter continued following the vehicle into St. County.

The vehicle went west on Southeast Crosstown Parkway, ultimately making it onto Interstate 95 southbound. It exited I-95 at Southwest Becker Road and traveled south on the northbound I-95 exit ramp.

Investigators said it drove south in the northbound lanes of I-95 before exiting at Southwest Martin Highway in Palm City and driving east in the westbound lane.

A deputy placed a tire deflation device in the area of Southwest Martin Highway and Southwest 42nd Avenue, which is just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

The vehicle lost control after striking the device, and hit a parked water tank truck.

Nance, who investigators said indicated a methamphetamine pipe was in the vehicle, was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce after being injured in the crash.

Nance also was arrested related to a parole violation out of Arkansas, records show.

He was held Thursday in the Martin County Jail without bond, a jail official said.

