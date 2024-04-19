Wicomico County man faces total of 228 child sex charges, including rape. All to know.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation that has led to a total of 228 child sex charges being filed against a Wicomico County man.

Here's what we know so far.

In February 2024, a thorough investigation commenced, led by detectives from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s OfficeCriminal Investigation Division in collaboration with the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center. The focus of theinvestigation centered on allegations of sexual abuse of a minor child by James Arthur Thompson, 64, listed as being from Fruitland and Delmar, Maryland.

Subsequent findings from the investigation uncovered deeply concerning evidence of prolonged abuse perpetratedby Thompson against the minor over the span of several years.

'Forever chemicals' in drinking water: Salisbury found to exceed safe 'forever chemicals' levels in drinking water by 400 percent

Salisbury's Jubilant Cadista to close: What will loss of Jubilant Cadista jobs mean for Salisbury? Local leaders react.

On April 15, the culmination of investigative efforts led to the presentation of findings before a grandjury in Wicomico County. As a result, Thompson has been formally charged with a total of 228 offenses, including:

Sex abuse of a minor

Rape in the first degree

Rape in the second degree

Sex offense in the second degree

Sex offense in the third degree

Sex trafficking-explicit performance

Sex trafficking-take/cause

Sexual solicitation of a minor

Cause another to engage in sex act-threat

Cause another to engage in sex production-threat

Stalking

Electronic communication: harass a minor

Telephone misuse: obscene

Camera surveillance of private area with prurient intent

Child porn-film in sex act

Child porn-minor as sex subject

Possession of child pornography.

It should be noted that Thompson is currently a registered sex offender. Currently, Thompson is in custody at the Wicomico County Detention Center, held without bond. His initial appearance before the Circuit Court of Wicomico County is scheduled for May 10.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Chaffey at 410-548-4891 ext. 238

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 228 child sex charges filed vs. Wicomico County man. All to know.