Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags across Pennsylvania will be at half-staff on Sunday, May 5.

Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered flags in Pennsylvania to be flown at half-staff during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, which is when Pennsylvania firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty are honored.

“During National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, we honor the Pennsylvania firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice, running towards danger and giving their lives in the line of duty to keep our communities safe,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “We will always honor their legacy and remember their lives of service – and Lori and I pray for the family members and loved ones they leave behind. On behalf of a grateful Commonwealth, may their memories be a blessing.”

The order is for flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds. They should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to partake in the tribute.

