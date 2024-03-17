Who's running for Eugene mayor, City Council, EWEB board in May 2024 primary election?

Eugene voters will consider contested races for Eugene mayor, city councilor and Eugene Water and Electric Board commissioner for the May 21 primary.

Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 21 primary elections in Oregon. In Eugene, voters will consider contested races for Eugene mayor, city councilor and Eugene Water and Electric Board commissioner.

In the nonpartisan Eugene city races, all voters in the applicable district will receive ballots and can vote for one candidate.

Candidates who win a majority will advance to the November election uncontested. In races where no candidate earns a majority, the two with the most votes will advance to a head-to-head race in November.

Eugene mayor

Three candidates are running to replace Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis, who decided not run for a third term.

Shanaé Joyce-Stringer is an educational consultant and life coach. On her campaign website, Joyce-Stringer said she "brings a rich tapestry of experience as both an educator and a small business owner," the latter of which she'll use toward fostering economic development. She also highlighted her advisory group work, which for the city includes the groups that run Eugene's annual Juneteenth Celebration and ran the Riverfront Festival.

Kaarin Knudson, who Vinis endorsed, is an architect, urban designer and university instructor who's served on the committee that advises the city of Eugene on how to spend the money in its Affordable Housing Trust Fund. In the press release announcing Knudson's candidacy, she said she's worked "to increase housing affordability, diversity and supply in Lane County," including by helping to advocate for creating the AHTF and advising on Oregon's middle housing laws.

Stefan Strek is an artist and YouTuber who often attends Eugene City Council meetings and has previously run for mayor and the Lane Community College board. On his campaign Facebook page, he has advocated for funding Greenhill Humane Society and against criminalizing homelessness, pandemic mask mandates, rent increases and gun restrictions.

FOOD for Lane County driver Douglas Barr filed to run but withdrew from the race. Portland Fashion Week producer Kirt Elliot filed to run, but Lane County determined he did not have enough valid signatures.

Eugene City Council

Half of Eugene's City Council seats are up for election in 2024.

Two-term City Councilor Emily Semple is not seeking reelection in Ward 1, which approximately includes the Jefferson Westside, Far West and Friendly neighborhoods as well as Downtown south of Seventh Avenue and west of High Street. Three candidates have filed to replace her.

Ethan Clevenger is a self-employed software developer and former chair of the Bethel neighborhood association. In his campaign announcement, Clevenger highlights his business experience and advocacy that includes his two businesses, work for the Eugene Chamber of Commerce’s Local Government Affairs Council and as president of Downtown Eugene Merchants.

Ted Coopman is a retired communications professor from San Jose State University and chair of the Jefferson Westside neighborhood association. On his LinkedIn page, Coopman says he facilitated "the public process and negotiated the Good Neighbor Agreement" for the Keystone Apartments' permanent supportive housing, Ollie Court affordable housing and Lane County Medicated Assisted Treatment Clinic.

Eliza Kashinsky is a senior management analyst for Lane County's human resources department and has experience on the committees advising Eugene's budget and active transportation, and Lane County planning. On her campaign website, Kashinsky says she's worked on the committees to make Eugene more walkable and promote more housing diversity.

In Ward 2, which generally includes the Southeast, Southwest Hills and Amazon neighborhoods, freshman City Councilor Matt Keating is running for a second term against challenger Lisa Warnes.

Keating is Eugene City Council president and chief of staff for Democratic state Sen. James Manning Jr. On his campaign website, Keating says he wants to create living-wage jobs, clean energy, safety and security, and implement the city's climate plan. On his campaign Facebook, Keating highlights his relationships with other local elected officials and his work supporting the 1059 Willamette project and extending safe sleep sites.

Warnes is a construction contractor, business owner, former member of the Eugene Planning Commission and vice-chair of the Southeast neighborhood association. On her campaign website, Warnes says she "led the successful fight to protect 40-acres of fragile forest land from development in the southeast hills of Eugene" and that she "has a commitment to the livability of neighborhoods, and protection of the environment."

In Ward 7, which generally includes the Whiteaker, Trainsong and River Road neighborhoods, as well as the west half of Santa Clara and Downtown north of Seventh Avenue and east of Coburg Road, voters will have another chance to choose between City Councilor Lyndsie Leech and challenger Barbie Walker.

Leech, executive director of pregnancy and postpartum nonprofit WellMama, has been on the Eugene City Council since councilors appointed her to fill recalled councilor Claire Syrett's seat in December 2022. On her campaign website, Leech highlights her 2023 City Council work, including "yes" votes for housing projects put before the City Council, combatting noise pollution from Zip-O Log Mills and support for the city's attempted natural gas ban.

Walker, owner of two Eugene restaurants and member of the West University Business Association Board, unsuccessfully ran against Leech in 2023. In her 2024 campaign announcement, Walker was optimistic about her chances in a regular election year where voter turnout is higher. She highlighted her work helping develop 15th Night youth homelessness nonprofit and said: "I am here to do the hard work."

In Ward 8, which generally includes the Churchill and West Eugene neighborhoods and Bethel south of Royal Avenue, City Councilor and former Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Randy Groves is running uncontested for a second term.

Eugene Water & Electric Board

Two candidates have filed to fill the seat being vacated by Matt McRae, the EWEB director representing the Eugene City Council Wards 1 and 8. McRae did not file for reelection.

Kim Arscott is president of Eugene Realtors, which "advocates on behalf of the real estate industry and profession." According to her profile on realtor group Multi-Million Dollar Club, Arscott "is community involved, holding high level positions with organizations such as Pet Partners, the Junior League of Eugene, Chamber of Commerce and countless others."

Tim Morris is executive director of the tenant advocacy group Springfield/Eugene Tenant Association and has served on the Lane County budget committee, Housing Policy Board and Lane Community College budget committee. On his campaign website, Morris says he wants to pursue renewable energy initiatives, build more climate resiliency into EWEB's infrastructure and ensure rates are fair.

Incumbent EWEB commissioners Sonya Carlson and John Barofsky are running uncontested. Barofsky is also running for state representative. Because EWEB commissioner is a volunteer position, he's allowed to hold both offices.

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Election 2024: Eugene City Council candidates in May primary