Who's filed to direct proposed Row River Fire District in the 2024 Oregon primary election?
Voters in the Row River area will decide in May whether to create a new fire district. Voters also will pick five people who will direct the district, if it's created. Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 2024 elections. Ten people filed:
Alan Ades, self-employed farmer
Diane Braun, self-employed, previously worked in firefighting and emergency medicine for the Forest Service
Sue Brown, retired Costco employee
Herbert Jaeger, retired physics professor at Miami University
John Kirk, retired IT manager, community business owner, Row River Valley Water District Commissioner and Navy veteran
Timothy Lowrey, attorney
Kirk Reinecke, retired general contractor
Darin Rhodes, sales specialist at Pacific Yurts and army veteran
Buck Rudicel, manager of shipping/receiving for MGA West
Marilyn Vann, retired social services worker, postal worker and hospital clerk
