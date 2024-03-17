Who's filed to direct proposed Row River Fire District in the 2024 Oregon primary election?

A map of the proposed Row River fire district posted in front of Harris Hall, the meeting room of the Lane County Board of Commissioners

Voters in the Row River area will decide in May whether to create a new fire district. Voters also will pick five people who will direct the district, if it's created. Tuesday was the last day for candidates to file for the May 2024 elections. Ten people filed:

Alan Ades , self-employed farmer

Diane Braun , self-employed, previously worked in firefighting and emergency medicine for the Forest Service

Sue Brown , retired Costco employee

Herbert Jaeger , retired physics professor at Miami University

John Kirk , retired IT manager, community business owner, Row River Valley Water District Commissioner and Navy veteran

Timothy Lowrey , attorney

Kirk Reinecke , retired general contractor

Darin Rhodes , sales specialist at Pacific Yurts and army veteran

Buck Rudicel , manager of shipping/receiving for MGA West

Marilyn Vann, retired social services worker, postal worker and hospital clerk

Alan Torres covers local government for the Register-Guard. He can be reached over email at atorres@registerguard.com or on X @alanfryetorres.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Election 2024: proposed Row River Fire District candidates