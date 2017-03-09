White House looks to regain health care offensive, trashes CBO

President Trump and Republicans in Congress tried to regain the initiative Wednesday in the battle over health care, seeking to recover from the withering criticism of their rollout of a replacement for Obamacare.

To that end, they went after the Congressional Budget Office, which is still days away from releasing its analysis of the Republican bill.

“If you’re looking at the CBO for accuracy, you’re looking in the wrong place,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during Wednesday’s briefing with reporters.

Piling on, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., dismissed the CBO as “unelected bureaucrats.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the CBO was likely to release its report on the bill by “early next week.” The expectation among many health care experts is that the CBO’s “score” of the GOP plan, the American Health Care Act (AHCA), will forecast high costs and the loss of coverage for millions of Americans.

The comments from Spicer and Scalise were echoed in some corners of conservative media. “The CBO’s score will most likely be wildly off, [and] most Americans don’t much care what the CBO thinks,” wrote Jeffrey Anderson, a Hudson Institute scholar, for the Weekly Standard. “Those who debate and pass legislation should focus on whether it would be good policy that can be communicated to the American people on its own grounds, not on the grounds of the CBO’s generally dubious scoring.”

Spicer based his criticism of the CBO on the fact that the office estimate in 2010 that 24 million people would acquire health insurance in the exchanges created by then-President Obama’s health care law. Only 9 million people are covered in the exchanges now, however.

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, said he would give more weight to a CBO analysis of a tax cut than he would to one of how many people would be insured under a bill, because the latter delves into predicting consumer behavior. Ironically, conservatives have long complained that the CBO did not take human behavior into account when scoring tax bills, and in 2015 passed a rule requiring the CBO to use what’s known as “dynamic scoring” on tax legislation.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., meets with President Trump at the White House on March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) More

Norquist said that if the CBO concludes that a large number of people will lose their health insurance as a result of the bill now being debated, Republicans would challenge that finding, but allowed that it might lead to some changes in the legislation. “We will say, ‘Show us your assumptions. How do you get to that?’ If they make a good point, then we could make changes,” he said.

Avik Roy, the opinion editor for Forbes and a leading conservative critic of the new health bill, wrote Tuesday that “there are flaws in the way the CBO models health reform legislation, but the AHCA itself contains enough flaws that there can be little doubt that the plan will price millions out of the health insurance market.”

Beyond the fact that a bad CBO score would present a political and public relations problem for the bill, it would also contradict Trump’s own statements that his replacement of President Barack Obama’s health care legislation would provide “insurance for everybody.”

Trump has not clarified since January whether he still wants a bill that provides universal health coverage.

Another conservative leader said privately that Trump needed to switch from an emphasis on universal coverage to what many on the right refer to as “universal access to care.” They say their approach will drive costs down and increase incentives for doctors and health care providers to enter the market.

Access to care rather than universal coverage is certainly the traditional conservative position, and it was the message Spicer delivered Tuesday. But Trump’s entire candidacy rested on upending conservative orthodoxy, and many in Washington wonder whether the president will stick to that strategy if public opinion and pressure breaks sharply against the new legislation.