‘Day Without a Woman’ strike seeks to continue legacy of massive D.C. march

WASHINGTON — The Women’s March on Washington and its sister marches showed the power of women coming together in one place, leading to the largest single-day demonstrations in American history. Now the group behind the march is looking to showcase women’s workplace and purchasing power through their absence.

Wednesday’s “A Day Without a Woman” action involves a retreat from engagement with the world as a way of highlighting women’s central roles within it. No going to work. No spending money or shopping, except at small and women-owned businesses. No unpaid labor, either. Wear red clothing in solidarity, when striking is not possible.

This “general strike” action, held in connection with International Women’s Day and in solidarity with the International Women’s Strike, has been criticized by some U.S. movement supporters for asking women to risk their jobs in a nation where only 10.2 percent of women are in unions. But the organizers see it as the next step in their efforts to empower women opposed to President Trump’s agenda and character.

“Protesting itself is not enough, which is why we stepped to the next level of asking people to sacrifice, you know, being a part of the strike,” Tamika Mallory, co-chair of the Women’s March organization, said in a video posted to Facebook. “All of these things work together. We can’t do one thing and expect that the walls are going to come tumbling down. It’s going to take multiple levels of action, activism and resistance in order to insure that democracy is preserved in this country.”

A woman chants while attending the Women’s March on Washington in Washington, Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) More

Slideshow: ‘A Day Without a Woman’ protests across the U.S. >>>

And while general strikes in U.S. history have sometimes had a violent past, Wednesday’s actions have drawn a broad spectrum of mainstream support and in some cases are being tied into broader women’s workplace empowerment efforts and celebrations of women’s history and achievements. International Women’s Day in Europe draws a substantial number of corporate supporters, and several major companies in the U.S. have extended notices to their employees that they are free to take a personal day on Wednesday in support of the strike.

The youth music network MTV is turning its M logo upside down to make it a W — for women — for the day. Fusion is posting special women’s issues content. New York magazine’s the Cut is not posting new content on Wednesday, announcing, “In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re on strike.” NBC and Netflix have offered employees the chance to take the day off as a personal day without penalty. So have car-sharing services Uber, recently under fire for allegedly fostering a culture of unrestrained sexual harassment, and Lyft.

“A strike is not undertaken lightly, and many of the women on the front lines risked their lives in fighting for this deserved justice. It is crucial we acknowledge that strikes and human rights movements of the past have been predominantly led by low income women, immigrants, queer women, and women of color. They led, and are leading, the way to true equality,” wrote a group of women at Tumblr, which is owned by Yahoo Inc. “For us, employees of Tumblr in 2017, a strike isn’t as risky. Tech is a male-dominated field, so a single day without women at Tumblr may simply mean a few empty chairs in meetings.”