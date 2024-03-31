Where to observe April's partial solar eclipse in the Coachella Valley

Get your eclipse glasses ready and plan out your viewing experience for next month's solar eclipse.

Unlike the partial eclipse last October, the April 8 one will completely block the sun. While California will not be among the 13 states part of the 115-mile path of totality, the Great American Eclipse is something you can't miss.

The 2024 astronomical event will be partially visible in all 48 contiguous states and will be the last total solar eclipse to occur until Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA. An eclipse of this kind has yet to occur since 2017. However April's eclipse will cover more ground as the moon is closer to Earth.

If you're looking for a more exciting place to observe the phenomenon than your home we got you covered.

Here are two perfect spots to view the event in the Coachella Valley.

Joshua Tree National Park

Skull Rock is a popular spot for visitors to stop along Joshua Tree National Park's east-west road.

Joshua Tree National Park is no stranger to scenic sightings and a solar eclipse is no exception. Known for its stunning views of the stars, Joshua Tree makes a perfect location to observe the rare astronomical event.

Wherever you are in the park you should have no problem taking in the view of the view with proper eclipse glasses.

Visitors will have to pay a parking fee to enter the park, including a standard entrance pass which ranges from $15 to $30. More information on on passes can be found on the National Park Service website.

Rancho Mirage Community Park

Rancho Mirage Public Library will host an event at the to observe the moon passing between Earth and the Sun. Sightings will occur at the Rancho Mirage Community Park, a short walk from the library.

The partial solar eclipse will take place will begin at 10:06 a.m. and end at 12:25 p.m. with it peaking at 11:14 a.m., when the moon will block 53% of the sun’s disk.

The library urges people to wear proper eye protection during the event and has partnered with the Observatory to provide certified eclipse glasses on hand. More information regarding the event and a giveaway will be available close to the event.

When is the solar eclipse?

According to Timeanddate.com, which tracks solar eclipses, the April 8 eclipse will start being partially visible in California at 10:03 a.m. and end at 12:31 p.m.

How long does a solar eclipse last

Total solar eclipses last between 10 seconds to about 7.5 minutes, according to NASA.

The longest solar total solar eclipse, which will last 7 minutes 29 seconds, is set to happen on July 16, 2186. The shortest solar eclipse, which lasted 9 seconds, occurred on Feb. 3, 919 CE.

Solar eclipse totality map

This zoomable map shows the path where totality can be seen and where it's expected to peak per city.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Where to watch April solar eclipse in the Palm Springs area