The solar eclipse and the horned devil comet: Two good reasons to look up on April 8

The 12P/Pons-Brooks comet also know as 'devil comet' will pass closest to Earth on April 21.

As if a solar eclipse weren't enough, observers on April 8 may also get a glimpse of a rare "horned" celestial show, a dazzlingly bright comet with a scary name.

A comet designated 12P/Pons-Brooks got the much more interesting name “devil comet” when it had an outburst, a large ejection of dust and gases, in July 2023.

On the day of the Great American Eclipse, the devil comet may become visible to the unaided eye, astronomers say.

Amateur and professional observers in the Northern Hemisphere will get a unique opportunity to view the comet, which is renowned for its periodic eruptions of gas and dust.

12P/Pons-Brooks was named after the two astronomers who first observed it, according to EarthSky.org – Frenchman Jean-Louis Pons in the early 19th century and British American William Robert Brooks in 1883.

And before that, it was first observed by Chinese astronomers in the 1300s.

Here's what we know about the devil comet and how to find it April 8 and later this month.

The appearance of the 'devil comet'

The comet has experienced repeated outbursts as it has approached the sun.

Comets are composed of ice and dust and can be recognized by their long, traveling tails, which are generated as the comet gets closer to the sun and heats up, NASA says.

The heat from the sun leaves gases and dust in a comet’s wake, creating a glowing trail that can extend millions of miles.

The hornlike appearance of devil comet's coma, the dust and gas that envelope its nucleus, has led to the nickname among observers on Earth.

Where to look for the devil comet on April 8

The solar eclipse will surely dominate America's attention April 8, but other planets and stars will appear as the sun's light is blocked by the moon.

The view below shows the devil comet’s approximate location in relation to the solar eclipse and other prominent planets as seen from southern Texas. The eclipse will begin there in the U.S. at about 1:27 p.m. CDT.

Devil comet's orbit around the sun

The devil comet's average orbital speed is 4.5 miles a second (7.19 km/s) according to spacereference.org. It has an extremely long orbit of 71.3 years.

Comets with an orbital period of 20 to 200 years are considered a "Halley type" comet, according to the European Space Agency. The devil comet a is a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event for most viewers.

On April 21 the comet will make its closest approach to the sun, so in the coming weeks, it may become visible to the unaided eye.

Best times to view the comet

The devil comet will track east to west in the night sky. As the comet approaches Jupiter, it should get more luminescent, according to BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

The comet is visible with binoculars now in the early evening sky toward the northwest, according to NASA.

People in the Northern Hemisphere who want to see the comet should try during evening twilight as it approaches the sun, said Steve Kawaler, a professor of physics and astronomy at Iowa State University. After April 21, the comet will grow more faint.

Astronomers tracking the comet since 2022 have observed violent eruptions as solar radiation heats the comet's core, according to the British Astronomical Association. During these outbursts, the comet brightened and spewed clouds of gas and icy debris. Observers have compared the aftermath to two matching horns, as well as the spaceship Millennium Falcon in "Star Wars."

Good luck catching a glimpse of the comet, and may the force be with you!

